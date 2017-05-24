Israel: Palestinian killed attacking police as Trump visited

JERUSALEM (AP) " Israeli police say a Palestinian was killed after he tried to stab officers near Jerusalem as President Donald Trump visited the city.

Spokeswoman Luba Samri said he was shot after running with a knife at officers Monday near Abu Dis, a Palestinian town on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

The incident occurred as Trump visited Jerusalem's Old City, just a few miles away.

Since 2015 Palestinians have killed 42 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British student in attacks. In that time, some 246 Palestinians died by Israeli fire, mostly attackers, Israel says.

Israel blames the violence on incitement by Palestinian leaders compounded on social media sites that glorify and encourage attacks.

Palestinians say it stems from anger over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for their state.