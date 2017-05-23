Arconic will let activist investor help select new CEO

NEW YORK (AP) " Arconic says activist investor Elliott Management will be allowed to nominate members to the precision metal parts maker's board and have a say in naming the next CEO.

Elliott owns more than 13 percent in Arconic Inc. and has pushed for management changes, complaining of underperformance at the New York-based maker of aluminum parts for the aviation and automotive industries.

Elliott founder Paul Singer and Arconic's former CEO Klaus Kleinfeld clashed last month after Kleinfeld sent Singer a letter containing veiled threats. Kleinfeld resigned suddenly after Elliot published the letter.

As part of the agreement, Elliott will be added to the CEO search committee and nominate three members to Arconic's board.

Arconic was spun off from aluminum company Alcoa last year.