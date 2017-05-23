1:03am Wed 24 May
Man set afire during Venezuela protest as death toll rises

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) " Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is accusing protesters of setting fire to a government supporter, saying what he calls "Nazi-fascist" elements are take root inside the opposition's ranks.

Maduro on Sunday said that 21-year-old Orlando Zaragoza suffered burns to almost all his body when he was doused with gasoline and set on fire at a protest in Caracas a day earlier.

Videos circulating on social media show a man covered in flames fleeing a small mob.

The incident is under investigation.

Also on Saturday, a 23-year-old was killed with gunshot wounds to the chest during a protest in western Venezuela. His death brings to at least 48 the number of people killed since anti-government unrest began two months ago

