Eight-year-old confirmed dead after Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert

By Helena Horton

An eight-year-old girl has been confirmed dead after becoming separated from her mother and sister during the Manchester terror attack.

Saffie Rose Roussos died of her injuries after a terrorist committed an atrocity at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

The headteacher at her school, Chris Upton, told the Guardian: "Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone ".

Saffie-Rose's mum and sister are being treated for shrapnel injuries in separate hospitals.

She is the second person to be confirmed dead after the terror attack, after it was confirmed Georgina Callander, an 18-year-old Ariana Grande superfan had died.

She was who was excited to see her idol on Monday night.

Ms Callander had met Ariana Grande in 2015, and posted excitedly about the time she met her star on Instagram.

She attended Runshaw college in Lancashire.

- this story orginally appeared in the Daily Telegraph UK

- Daily Telegraph UK