Protester who disrupts UK campaign event arrested

LONDON (AP) " A protester has been arrested and taken into police custody after interrupting a campaign event held by British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The man was protesting against fox hunting and shouted, "save our wildlife, kill May" when she arrived at the rally in the Welsh town of Wrexham.

Police said Monday the man had been arrested for breach of the peace. He has not been charged.

The election is set for June 8.