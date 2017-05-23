11:13pm Tue 23 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

1st court appearance for 3 teens in shooting death of boy, 6

CANTON, Miss. (AP) " Three Mississippi teenagers charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy are expected to make initial court appearances.

Nineteen-year-old Byron McBride and 17-year-olds Dwan Wakefield and D'Allen Washington were arrested in the shooting death of Kingston Frazier. Authorities say Frazier was found dead in his mother's car Thursday, hours after the vehicle was stolen from outside a Jackson supermarket with the child inside.

A judge is expected to decide Monday whether to set bail and also will appoint lawyers to any of the three who lack one.

A special investigator's sworn statement obtained by The Associated Press says Wakefield told police that McBride stole the car and killed Frazier. Though all three are charged with capital murder, only McBride could face the death penalty, authorities say.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 24 May 2017 00:08:58 Processing Time: 17ms