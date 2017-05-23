10:42pm Tue 23 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

South African hunter dies after Zimbabwe elephant trampling

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) " Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant.

A wildlife official said Monday that hunter Theunis Botha was with a client near Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park when he "unknowingly" walked into a herd of elephants on Friday.

Simukai Nyasha, spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, says 51-year-old Botha was on a 10-day, licensed hunt.

The hunter ran a firm, Theunis Botha Big Game Safaris and Hounds. On the company's website, Botha is described as a specialist in using hounds to hunt leopards.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 23 May 2017 23:47:27 Processing Time: 18ms