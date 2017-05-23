10:36pm Tue 23 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Sunday night shooting leaves 7-year-old boy dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) " A 7-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Louisville.

The Courier-Journal reports (http://cjky.it/2qNCTMf ) Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says officers found a child with a single gunshot wound inside a residence Sunday night. Smiley says he was pronounced dead at Norton Children's Hospital.

The victim's name had not been released.

No suspects had been identified. Louisville police's homicide unit is continuing to investigate.

___

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 23 May 2017 22:43:12 Processing Time: 118ms