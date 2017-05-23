10:43pm Tue 23 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The 27 EU nations entering divorce proceedings with Britain have agreed on a tough negotiating mandate

BRUSSELS (AP) " The 27 EU nations entering divorce proceedings with Britain have agreed on a tough negotiating mandate.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 23 May 2017 22:43:12 Processing Time: 20ms