10:20pm Tue 23 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Mark Zuckerberg: I'm not running for public office

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) " Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his quest this year to visit every state he hadn't before is about building relationships, not politics.

The 33-year-old billionaire says in a Facebook post that some users have asked if the trip means he's running for public office. Zuckerberg says he's not running for anything. Instead, he says the visits around the country are in order "to get a broader perspective."

He says Facebook is looking to connect users beyond people they already know. He writes that it may be important that the platform connects users to "people you should know." He describes those as people outside a user's social circle that as he says "provide a new source of support and inspiration."

Zuckerberg says Facebook is exploring models for building those connections.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 23 May 2017 22:20:20 Processing Time: 203ms