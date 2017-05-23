10:20pm Tue 23 May
Firefighters advance on blaze southeast of San Diego

JAMUL, Calif. (AP) " Firefighters say they are making progress against a wildfire that has forced hundreds of people to evacuate a popular campground and small community southeast of San Diego.

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday that a rise in humidity allowed firefighters to advance on the blaze near Pio Pico RV Resort and Campground.

Authorities reported it was 70 percent contained by late Sunday after burning across more than 2 square miles (5 square kilometers).

The blaze broke out Saturday south of Jamul (HAH-mool) and spread rapidly through grass and brush.

Campers and residents of nearby Dulzura were evacuated. An evacuation warning remained in effect for that community, but residents were allowed to return.

Authorities say the campground remains under evacuation because of infrastructure damage.

They did not reveal the extent of the damage.

