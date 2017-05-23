9:22pm Tue 23 May
Chinese online retailer developing one-ton delivery drones

BEIJING (AP) " China's biggest online retailer, JD.com Inc., has announced plans to develop drone aircraft capable of carrying a ton or more for long-distance deliveries.

JD.com said Monday it will test the drones on a network it is developing that will cover a northern Chinese province and carry consumer goods to remote areas and farm produce to cities.

The company says it made its first deliveries to customers using smaller drones in November. Other e-commerce brands including Amazon.com Inc. also are experimenting with drones for delivery.

