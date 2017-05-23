TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) " Trump opens first visit to Israel as president; will meet with both Netanyahu and Abbas.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) " Trump opens first visit to Israel as president; will meet with both Netanyahu and Abbas.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 23 May 2017 20:47:07 Processing Time: 350ms