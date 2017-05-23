Donald Trump says Manchester attack perpetrators are 'evil losers'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

US President Donald Trump says the perpetrators of Manchester are "evil losers".

Speaking from the West Bank in Bethlehem during his first world tour as president of the United States, Trump said he would not call terrorists "monsters".

"My thought are with the people of Manchester after this terrible terrorist attack. They were evil losers," he said.

"I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that was a great name. I will call them losers from now on. And we'll have more of them. But they're losers, just remember that.

"This is what I've been talking about these last few days during my trip. We can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed."

- Originally published on Daily Telegraph UK

- Daily Telegraph UK