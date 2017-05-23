Palestinians hold general strike ahead of Trump's arrival

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) " Palestinians are holding a general strike in the West Bank in solidarity with hunger striking prisoners in Israeli jails. The strike coincides with the arrival of President Donald Trump for a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Hundreds of protesters blocked roads in cities and towns of the West Bank as the hunger strike entered its 36th day Monday. A Palestinian advocacy group says several of the hundreds of hunger striking prisoners were hospitalized.
Stores and government offices closed down, public transportation ground to a halt and main thoroughfares in Palestinian cities were empty of people and cars.
The Palestinian prisoners' affairs committee called for a "day of rage" on Tuesday, when Trump visits Bethlehem, for "the voice of the prisoners to be heard by the president."
