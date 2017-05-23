8:12pm Tue 23 May
Palestinians hold general strike ahead of Trump's arrival

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) " Palestinians are holding a general strike in the West Bank in solidarity with hunger striking prisoners in Israeli jails. The strike coincides with the arrival of President Donald Trump for a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Hundreds of protesters blocked roads in cities and towns of the West Bank as the hunger strike entered its 36th day Monday. A Palestinian advocacy group says several of the hundreds of hunger striking prisoners were hospitalized.

Stores and government offices closed down, public transportation ground to a halt and main thoroughfares in Palestinian cities were empty of people and cars.

The Palestinian prisoners' affairs committee called for a "day of rage" on Tuesday, when Trump visits Bethlehem, for "the voice of the prisoners to be heard by the president."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

