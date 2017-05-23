Trump's plan to nix community block grants may be tough sell

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump may have a tough time carrying out plans to kill a popular program that has helped build fire stations, provided meals to needy children and more.

Plenty of lawmakers " including some key Republicans " enthusiastically support the Community Development Block Grant program.

Critics, though, say it is fraught with wasteful spending and has strayed from its original purpose of providing housing assistance and economic development for the poor.

Trump's 2018 budget blueprint calls for abolishing the 4-decade-old program. Money for the program is among billions of dollars in proposed cuts to domestic and foreign aid programs aimed at offsetting more spending for the military and border security.

The White House is expected to release a more detailed budget plan on Tuesday.