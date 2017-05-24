Horror tales of survival emerge after suspected suicide bombing at Ariana Grande show in Manchester

By Melissa Wishart

Harrowing tales from the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester are emerging as survivors tell of the horror scenes following a suspected suicide bombing.

One witness posted on Facebook, saying she saw the bomb go off "metres in front of me", leaving her covered in blood, other people's skin, and faeces.

Abby Mullen said victims were running around her with "body parts and bits of skin missing", and despite the graphic nature of her post, she wanted people to see "how cruel the world is".

The explosions have killed 22 people and injured at least 50 in what is believed to be a terrorist attack at the end of Grande's concert.

Gary Walker, from Leeds, was with his wife in the foyer waiting to pick up his two daughters from the concert when the bomb went off.

"I felt a bit of pain in my foot and my leg. My wife said, 'I need to lie down'. I lay her down, she'd got a stomach wound and possibly a broken leg."

His daughter Abigail, who was still in the auditorium with sister Sophie at the time of the explosion, said: "I had to make sure I had my sister. I grabbed hold of her and pulled hard.

"Everyone was running and crying. We were just trying to figure where everyone was. It was absolutely terrifying."

In one video captured inside the arena, screams ring throughout Manchester Arena as panic begins to spread across the scene and crowds begin to rush for the doors.

Another man who took his daughter to the gig said there were "two big noises" before people began to flee.

"We got in a lift to go up to the next floor to the exits. When the doors opened I saw blood on the floor and two injured people.

"Blood all over their faces. A lot of people were in shock."

One eyewitness, who was waiting in the foyer close to the merchandise stands outside the arena door, said he heard Ariana Grande play her last song, and as people streamed out of the venue, he saw a "big flash", felt a "whoosh of air" and began to smell smoke.

He looked in the direction and saw "people laying down on the floor".

Others described a "big bang" and after someone in the crowd shouted "it's a bomb", the confusion became a chaotic crush to get out.

Connor Rohan, 23, was with friends at the gig and said he heard bangs followed by "deafening screams".

He said: "It was just panic and people running. No one knew what was going on and there was an awful lot of screaming."

Erika Ignata, 18, from Cheshire, was at the concert with her 26-year-old sister, Monica.

She told MailOnline: "I just grabbed my sister and we were running for the door, it was absolute chaos. All around me there were little girls."

Ignata described running outside and seeing crowds of parents crying and trying to contact their children on the phone.

