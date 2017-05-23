Trump turnabout: Taking a softer tone on Islam in Mideast

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump is finding himself adjusting to the nuances of Middle East diplomacy.

Trump's weekend visit to Saudi Arabia has produced a number of statements that run counter to the harsh, anti-Muslim rhetoric from his 2016 campaign.

As a candidate, Trump routinely railed against Democratic campaign rival Hillary Clinton for failing to use the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism." But when he gave a speech Sunday seeking support for the fight against terrorism, he himself didn't use the term.

Trump also criticized Clinton over her family's foundation, which accepted money from Saudi Arabia and other Mideast nations in spite of their controversial treatment of women. But the World Bank now says some of those countries are donating millions to one of daughter Ivanka Trump's causes.