Desperate hunt for loved ones in post-bombing chaos after Manchester's Ariana Grande concert

By Melissa Wishart

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The frantic search for family and friends yesterday after the deadly explosions at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester has spread onto social media.

The suspected suicide bombing at the end of the pop star's show on Monday night killed 22 people and injured at least 50, and has left panicked families scrambling to find their relatives in the ensuing chaos.

The hashtag #MissingInManchester soon began to gain momentum as people desperately shared pictures of people who hadn't returned home after the concert.

One mother called Good Morning Britain to plead for sightings of her 15-year-old daughter, Olivia Campbell.

Olivia went to the concert with her friend, who has been found in hospital.

Olivia's mother did not know what condition he was in, and there had been no news of her own child.

"She's not turned up yet," the mother said in a tearful voice.

She had called all the hospitals, police, and hotels where children were known to have been taken, but nobody had been able to help her.

"I'm waiting at home just in case she turns up here."

Continued below.

Related Content First victim of Manchester terror attack named as Georgina Callander Donald Trump says Manchester attack perpetrators are 'evil losers' Video Watch: Celebrities react to news of Manchester explosions

If you found her, offer her your phone so she can call her mum!! #MissingInManchester pic.twitter.com/0G4LwafbJY — shhh (@Shananasje) May 23, 2017

Charlotte Rowe tweeted a photo of two young people with the words: "Looking for Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry. They where at Ariana in Manchester tonight and can't get in touch please share #Manchester."

In a series of chilling tweets, Christina wrote that her friend Martyn Hett was missing after attending the concert. "Everyone else is home safely. Martyn got lost," she wrote. "Called everyone I can think of."

Collages of faces of those still missing are spreading across social media with users urging others to share the pictures until the people are found.

People have also been tweeting, saying numerous children without guardians are being kept at inns and hotels around the city.

The hashtag #RoomForManchester began trending, with people offering their couches, spare rooms and cups of tea for those who were stranded after the huge explosion.

Hotel Gotham offered complimentary rooms and taxi company Streetcars arranged a meeting point at its offices, promising to help people get home safely, or let them stay at headquarters for the night if they couldn't get home after trains were cancelled.

In one video posted by a BBC reporter outside a police cordon, a tiny girl is escorted by a police officer, apparently on her own.

- NZ Herald