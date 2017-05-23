Asia Pacific ministers meet seeking to finalize trade pact

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) " Trade ministers from the Asia Pacific are meeting in Hanoi to speed up negotiations seeking to finalize a regional trade pact amid fears of growing trade protectionism.

Negotiations for 16-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership led by China started four years ago, and members are seeking to finalize the agreement by the end of the year.

Monday's meeting took place at a time when 11 remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership committed to move ahead without the United States.

The Philippines' Secretary of Trade and Industry urged fellow ministers to show their political will to move the discussions forward and finalize the agreement by year's end.

RCEP includes 10 members of ASEAN and their partners including Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.