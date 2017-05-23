5:05pm Tue 23 May
Freelance journalist causes outrage with insensitive tweet following Manchester attack

By Matt Young

A journalist has come under heavy criticism for an insensitive joke he posted on Twitter soon after an explosion killed at least 19 people and injured about 50 others at an Ariana Grande concert in the UK.

US-based freelance writer David Leavitt, who claims to have reviewed games, tech, fashion and travel for major news outlets including CBS, AXS, Yahoo and The Examiner, posted the sick tweet to his 59,000 followers shortly after the horrifying attack.

At the time of writing, the tweet has been replied to more than 24,000 times, with almost everyone voicing their disgust over the clearly inappropriate tweet.



Not content with his first effort, Leavitt posted another tweet moments later.

"Honestly, for over a year I thought an Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks," he wrote.

This was followed with another Tweet, which was designed to stir people who had abused him with foul language in response.


Obviously feeling the heat, Leavitt has since posted two more tweets apologising for his actions.



- news.com.au

