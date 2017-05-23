Freelance journalist causes outrage with insensitive tweet following Manchester attack

By Matt Young

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A journalist has come under heavy criticism for an insensitive joke he posted on Twitter soon after an explosion killed at least 19 people and injured about 50 others at an Ariana Grande concert in the UK.

US-based freelance writer David Leavitt, who claims to have reviewed games, tech, fashion and travel for major news outlets including CBS, AXS, Yahoo and The Examiner, posted the sick tweet to his 59,000 followers shortly after the horrifying attack.

At the time of writing, the tweet has been replied to more than 24,000 times, with almost everyone voicing their disgust over the clearly inappropriate tweet.

@David_Leavitt Dude, no. Delete and sincerely apologise to save yourself a shred of grace and dignity. Don't just carry on joking, you plum. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) May 22, 2017

@David_Leavitt you vile imbecile. Kids have just died. Have some respect. — Samar Khan (@Samar7) May 22, 2017

Not content with his first effort, Leavitt posted another tweet moments later.

"Honestly, for over a year I thought an Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks," he wrote.

Continued below.

Related Content Ariana Grande fans show the moments after Manchester concert attack Video Watch NZH Focus: Manchester terror attack, all you need to know Aaron Hernandez no longer a convicted murderer

Honestly, for over a year I thought an Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 22, 2017

This was followed with another Tweet, which was designed to stir people who had abused him with foul language in response.

Checked my phone and got this message from Twitter. Try swearing at me now! pic.twitter.com/TbIXnxhusM — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 22, 2017

Obviously feeling the heat, Leavitt has since posted two more tweets apologising for his actions.

Too soon? — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

Sorry 4 offending. Didn't realize the magnitude of the tragedy. I always make stupid jokes about whatevers trending. Condolences 2 families — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

- news.com.au