Fears for missing relatives after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Panicked families have taken to social media to try to find loved-ones after concert-goers — some very young — scattered over the city after the Ariana Grande concert explosion.

Charlotte Rowe tweeted a photo of two young people with the words: "Looking for Chloe Rutherford and Liam curry. They where at areana in Manchester tonight and can't get in touch please share #Manchester."

Read more:

• Live: Police confirm 19 dead after explosions at Ariana Grande concert

• Man describes scene as 'carnage everywhere' after fatal explosion

• Manchester blast: What you need to know

In a series of chilling tweets, Christina wrote that her friend Martyn Hett was missing after attending the concert. "Everyone else is home safely. Martyn got lost," she wrote. "Called everyone I can think of."

The young woman said she was "frantic" and "out of my mind". She said police had been informed but "obviously are swamped with calls."

As others reassured her that there were people at nearby hotels who had lost their mobile phones, she added: "Was ringing out straight after. Now nothing."

Others shared collages of all the faces they had seen reported as missing on social media.

Continued below.

Related Content Police confirm 19 dead in suicide blast at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Video Watch: Eyewitness account of Manchester explosion Music world unites in shock over deadly concert blast

Some claimed more than 50 children from the concert were sheltering at the Holiday Inn Manchester Arena, but news.com.au was not able to reach the numbers provided.

Parents who did manage to reach their children after the possible bomb attack, which has left at least 19 dead and 50 injured, were seen hugging their distressed and crying.

The hashtag #RoomForManchester began trending, with people offering their couches, spare rooms and cups of tea for those who were stranded after the huge explosion.

Hotel Gotham offered complimentary rooms and taxi company Streetcars arranged a meeting point at its offices, promising to help people get home safely, or let them stay at headquarters for the night if they couldn't get home after trains were cancelled.

My friend @martynhett on the right was at the Ariana concert and hasn't been in touch. Please has anyone seen him? pic.twitter.com/NUKk8wmGxM — Christina (@ChristinaP89) May 22, 2017

#Manchester reported people missing.

Please help them get home safe to their families. pic.twitter.com/qJsVE1oEue — Mc.Squiddles (@kadinators) May 23, 2017

THIS IS JASHAUN. PHONE IS NOT RINGING. IF YOU SEE HIM PLEASE CONTACT ME. CONFIRMED HE ISN'T AT THE HOLIDAY INN. #Manchester pic.twitter.com/StkGdg0Dv9 — Kintama (@KinnonMK) May 23, 2017

has anyone seen this girl?? her name is gina (@emiliesatwell) she was at the ari concert tonight and hasn't been in contact #Manchester pic.twitter.com/9V6wTziGsr — kayley (@wreckedbylouis) May 23, 2017

In one video posted by a BBC reporter outside a police cordon, a tiny girl is escorted by a police officer, apparently on her own.

Young child taken out from the cordon area by a police officer at Manchester arena pic.twitter.com/THm1GZfEBi — clare fallon (@clarefallon) May 23, 2017

Hospitals were reportedly calling in extra staff to be ready for a "rush of patients", with North West Ambulance Service asking people to "only call us for life threatening emergencies at this time."

Manchester Evening News reported that people were leaving Manchester Royal Infirmary in tears, too upset to talk, some desperately trying to find family members. The newspaper was also offering lifts along the M61 and M6 corridor.

Witnesses also reported a heavy police presence at Salford Royal hospital.

- news.com.au