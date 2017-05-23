Partial list of winners at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

" Top Billboard 200 album: Drake

" Top female artist: Beyonce.

" Top male artist: Drake.

" Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.

" Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."

" Top R&B artist: Beyonce.

" Top rap artist: Drake.

" Top rock artist: twenty one pilots.

" Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel.

" Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers.

" Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle.

" Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin

" Top touring artist: Beyonce.

" Chart achievement award: Nicki Minaj.

" Icon award: Cher.

____

Online:

https://www.billboardmusicawards.com/