Partial list of winners at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
" Top Billboard 200 album: Drake
" Top female artist: Beyonce.
" Top male artist: Drake.
" Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.
" Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."
" Top R&B artist: Beyonce.
" Top rap artist: Drake.
" Top rock artist: twenty one pilots.
" Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel.
" Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers.
" Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle.
" Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin
" Top touring artist: Beyonce.
" Chart achievement award: Nicki Minaj.
" Icon award: Cher.
