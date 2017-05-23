Manchester blast: What you need to know

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

What happened?

A blast sparked a frantic evacuation of a concert arena in Manchester where US singer Ariana Grande was performing. Police have confimed 19 people are dead and about 50 injured. They are treating the blast as terrorist attack.

Where?

• The explosion happened in the foyer of Manchester Arena at 10.30pm Monday (local time).

• The venue is the largest indoor arena in Europe and can hold 21,000 people.

What are the authorities doing?

• A bomb disposal team and emergency services are on site.

•Police are treating the explosions as a possible terrorist attack.

•Britain is on its second-highest alert level of "severe" meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

What have witnesses said?

•"It was a huge explosion - you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out," concertgoer Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters.

•"Everyone just fled. Some people were injured. We saw blood on people when we got outside. People were just running all over the place," witness David Richardson told Manchester Evening News.

- AAP