Melania Trump seems to swat away her husband's hand on the Tel Aviv tarmac

If public appearances by a president and first lady are political theatre, first lady Melania Trump and her husband, US President Donald Trump, miiight want to work on their choreography.

A brief moment caught on camera during the first couple's arrival at the Tel Aviv Airport in Israel appears to show the president reaching behind him for his wife's hand - and she seemingly swatting it away.

Or maybe, upon close inspection of the footage, perhaps she just missed grabbing his outstretched hand, like a trapeze artist flubbing the catch.

Rebuffed, POTUS smooths his tie.

The couple's efforts at hand-holding have long fascinated White House watchers.

"Donald Trump 'avoids holding Melania's hand in public because he wants to look like a presidential alpha,' says body language expert," was the headline of a Daily Mail story from February.

Others tagged videos of the botched attempt at hand-holding with the hashtag #FreeMelania.

This latest bit of awkwardness, even if it was just a meaningless goof, is likely to just give such narratives, uh, legs.





