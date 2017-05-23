Michael Flynn lied to US security clearance investigators on foreign payments

By Chad Day

Documents reveal Michael Flynn apparently lied to US security clearance investigators on foreign payments.

The top Democrat on a House oversight committee says documents he's reviewed suggest that the former National Security Adviser lied to federal security clearance investigators about the source of payments Flynn received from a Russian state-sponsored television network.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland says Flynn told the investigators during an early 2016 security clearance review that a trip to Moscow was "funded by US companies".

Cummings says the actual source of the funds was "the Russian media propaganda arm, RT".

Cummings made the statements in a letter to Jason Chaffetz, the Utah Republican and chairman of the House oversight committee.

Cummings' letter came the same day Flynn declined to provide documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee, citing his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.

Attorneys for Flynn say that a daily "escalating public frenzy against him" and the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel have created a legally dangerous environment for him to co-operate with a Senate investigation.

That's according to a letter obtained by AP that was written on behalf of the former national security adviser under President Donald Trump.

The letter, sent on Monday by Flynn's legal team to the Senate Intelligence committee, lays out the case for Flynn to invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination and his decision not to produce documents in response to a congressional subpoena.

The letter says that the current context of the Senate's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election threatens that "any testimony he provides could be used against him".

A Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee says "we will get to the truth one way or another" even though former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is citing Fifth Amendment protections in the panel's investigation into Russia.

Senator James Lankford tweeted that it is Flynn's right to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination as part of the probe into interference in the 2016 elections.

The Oklahoma lawmaker tweeted: "We need facts, not speculation & anonymous sources."

Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein said Flynn's move was "unfortunate but not unexpected" and the committee would gain information in other ways.

Flynn will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination on Monday as he notifies the Senate Intelligence committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking documents.That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Flynn's decision comes less than two weeks after the committee issued a subpoena for his documents as part of the panel's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

Legal experts have said Flynn was unlikely to turn over the personal documents without immunity because he would be waiving some of his constitutional protections by doing so. Flynn has previously sought immunity from "unfair prosecution" to co-operate with the committee.

-AP