9:11am Tue 23 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

New title for California's 2015 train hero _ graduate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) " A Sacramento-area man credited with helping prevent an armed attack on a French train is celebrating his college graduation " a year late, owing to all the attention that followed the 2015 train crisis.

The Sacramento Bee reported family and friends were there to cheer 24-year-old Anthony Sadler at Saturday's graduation at Sacramento State.

In August 2015, Sadler was one of three Northern California men who helped tackle a gunman they saw moving through a Paris-bound train. France awarded the three the Legion of Honor, and Sacramento welcomed their return with a parade. Clint Eastwood is now directing a film based on the episode. Sadler himself took time off from his studies for a speaking tour.

The new graduate says the months since the train incident "feel like 10 lifetimes."

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 23 May 2017 10:43:59 Processing Time: 79ms