Man raped 'by police with baton' still in agony

The sister of a youth worker allegedly raped with a baton by French police has revealed he is still suffering from his injuries four months on.

Eleanor, the older sibling of victim Theo, said her brother is "not the same" since his ordeal in February, adding that he barely sleeps and appears "sad" a lot of the time.

Speaking about Theo's wounds, which included a 10cm gash to his large intestine, Eleanor said: "He still excretes from a hole in his stomach into a bag."

She told Al Jazeera: "Theo is not like he was before. Even now, he sleeps very late and wakes up really early. He doesn't really sleep, in fact.

"I'm his big sister. When I look at him, I can see he's a bit sad. He still jokes around but sometimes there is an absence. His face turns dark."

The 22-year-old talented footballer claims he was violated, beaten and drenched with tear gas by police during a stop-and-search in the Paris suburb Aulnay-sous-Bois on February 2.

Video from the end of Theo's arrest shows four officers gathered around him as he lies on the floor, before he appears propped up with his trousers pulled down.

More footage shows officers walking the young man, who is limping and has lost one shoe, to a police car before he is put into the back seat.

Theo, who has not given his surname for fear of reprisals, required emergency surgery and had to stay in hospital for two weeks.

Police deny raping Theo, and say he was accidentally violated with the baton after his trousers "slipped down on their own" as officers aimed a blow at his backside.

Eleanor said she broke down in tears after another of her brothers revealed a police officer had been charged with rape, and cried again after being allowed to visit Theo as he recovered in bed.

She also savaged some officers who carry out stop-and-searches in the "banlieues" - troubled suburbs of Paris - saying they view people as "rats".

She said: "Their attitude is 'I can beat you and speak to you however I wish. I am the boss, you are the s***.' Animals have more respect."

Theo's ordeal sparked waves of national protest from Paris to Brittany, Calais and Normandy as then-President Francois Hollande visited his hospital bed.

Hollande sent a tweet from Theo's bedside shortly after, saying he had "reacted with dignity and responsibility", and trusted that justice would be served.

Dozens were arrested during the often-violent demonstrations, with cars and property vandalised and set alight.

Theo urged people to stay calm while the investigation took place, telling residents of Aulnay "not to go to war".

Eleanor reiterated that the family has been calling on supporters to wait for the legal system to do its work.

She added that the family is expecting to see "concrete action" from new President Emmanuel Macron.

One police officer has been charged with rape and three more have been accused of using excessive force during Theo's arrest. All of the officers have been suspended and the investigation is ongoing.

- Daily Mail

