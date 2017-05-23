Russian man who insulted locals beaten by mob in Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) " Mexican authorities say they've been trying to deport a Russian man who was attacked by mob in Cancun after insulting locals in videos he posted to social media.

A mob attacked Aleksei Makeev's home Friday, eventually forcing the door and pelting him with rocks. Local media report that Quintana Roo state authorities have opened a murder investigation into the death of a man killed in the melee.

Mexico's National Immigration Institute says in a statement that Makeev came to its attention last year after a number of run-ins with law enforcement due to his aggressive behavior. He spent a month in immigration detention, but Russia did not cooperate in his deportation so he was released and ordered to leave the country by Jan. 19.