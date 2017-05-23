NATO chief in talks with Germany, Turkey over air base spat

BERLIN (AP) " The chief of NATO says he's in touch with both Germany and Turkey regarding their latest dispute over visiting rights to a Turkish air base where German soldiers are stationed.
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told German daily newspaper Bild on Sunday he's focused on finding a solution and criticized the German government for saying it was considering withdrawing the soldiers from Turkey.
Turkey recently blocked a request for German lawmakers to visit their country's 270 soldiers at the Incirlik air base. The moved raised the possibility that Germany might relocate planes supporting a multi-national campaign against the Islamic State group.
Stoltenberg says he regrets the quarrel between the two NATO partners.
A similar standoff between Germany and Turkey over access to German troops at the base happened last year.
