2:19am Tue 23 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Trump says Syria's Assad has committed 'unspeakable crimes' with Iran's support

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) " Trump says Syria's Assad has committed 'unspeakable crimes' with Iran's support.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 23 May 2017 03:13:53 Processing Time: 10ms