RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) " Trump says Syria's Assad has committed 'unspeakable crimes' with Iran's support.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) " Trump says Syria's Assad has committed 'unspeakable crimes' with Iran's support.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 23 May 2017 03:13:53 Processing Time: 10ms