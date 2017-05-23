RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) " Trump says fight against terrorism is not a battle between different faiths, but between 'good and evil.'
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) " Trump says fight against terrorism is not a battle between different faiths, but between 'good and evil.'
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 23 May 2017 02:55:10 Processing Time: 17ms