1:53am Tue 23 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Trump says fight against terrorism is not a battle between different faiths, but between 'good and evil.'

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) " Trump says fight against terrorism is not a battle between different faiths, but between 'good and evil.'

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 23 May 2017 02:55:10 Processing Time: 17ms