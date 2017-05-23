1:30am Tue 23 May
New Islamic institute prioritizes outreach, education

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) " Imam Hassan Qazwini (kuhz-WEE'-nee) has big plans for the Islamic center he's opened in suburban Detroit.

The plans include interfaith gatherings, media production and even a seminary to equip a new generation of leaders who can help forge a better understanding of his oft-maligned faith in the West.

Qazwini is one of the top Shiite Muslim leaders in the U.S. He says the Islamic Institute of America comes at a critical time. President Donald Trump has said Islam hates the U.S. Trump has sought to enact a travel ban from several Muslim-majority countries. Surveys have found most Americans hold negative views of Islam.

Qazwini said his institute seeks to educate Muslims and non-Muslims alike, and make them feel comfortable with each other. To non-Muslims, he says: "We're not your enemy."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

