Bulgaria seizes big haul of heroin bound for the Netherlands

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) " Bulgarian customs agents have seized some 423 kilograms (933 pounds) of heroin worth an estimated $34 million at a border checkpoint with Romania.

Customs chief Georgi Kostov said Sunday the drugs were in a truck stopped at the Danube Bridge near Vidin, 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

The driver, a Bulgarian citizen, could face up to 15 years in jail, if convicted on drug trafficking charges.

Police official Mladen Marinov says the heroin was hidden inside packages with terracotta tiles. The truck, which was heading for the Netherlands, The drugs were thought to have originated in Iran and be destined for the European Union.