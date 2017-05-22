11:10pm Mon 22 May
Republicans already giving Trump's budget a cold shoulder

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Capitol Hill's most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year comes out Tuesday.

It's certain to include a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, food stamps, federal employee pensions and farm subsidies.

The fleshed-out proposal follows up on an unpopular partial release in March that targeted the budgets of domestic agencies and foreign aid for cuts averaging 10 percent " and made lawmakers in both parties recoil.

The new cuts are unpopular as well.

Trump's budget plan promises to balance the federal ledger by the end of a 10-year window, even while exempting Social Security and Medicare retirement benefits from cuts.

