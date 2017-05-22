10:42pm Mon 22 May
Pope Francis names 5 new cardinals for Laos, Mali, Sweden, Spain and El Salvador

VATICAN CITY (AP) " Pope Francis names 5 new cardinals for Laos, Mali, Sweden, Spain and El Salvador.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

