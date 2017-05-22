10:08pm Mon 22 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Hamas sentences 3 to death for killing of senior commander

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) " Gaza's Hamas rulers have sentenced three Palestinians to death for allegedly killing a senior commander of the militant group after collaborating with Israel.

Sunday's verdicts are final and can't be appealed according to the rules of the so-called "military field tribunal." The week-long trial was the first to be held since Hamas took over Gaza by force in 2007.

The mysterious killing of Mazen Faqha in March dealt a blow to Hamas, which has prided itself on setting up a security system immune to Israeli intelligence.

Hamas accuses Israel of being behind the killing of Faqha through its network of collaborators. Last week Hamas' Interior Ministry said a manhunt that followed the death resulted in the detention of 45 Israeli collaborators " the largest sweep since Hamas seized power.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 22 May 2017 22:15:13 Processing Time: 43ms