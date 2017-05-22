LONDON (AP) " AP Exclusive: World Health Organization spends $200 million a year on travel, far more than it spends on many diseases.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LONDON (AP) " AP Exclusive: World Health Organization spends $200 million a year on travel, far more than it spends on many diseases.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 22 May 2017 20:58:56 Processing Time: 860ms