Inside Club 220, the brothel where accused drug mule Cassie Sainsbury allegedly worked

By Emma Reynolds

The brothel where Cassie Sainsbury allegedly worked advertises itself as a "5 Star discreet Boutique Gentleman's Club" providing clientele with "the best possible adult experience".

In reality, it is a dingy, black building on a rundown street in Sydney's west, open from 10am to 5am and flanked by takeaway cafes, a pawnbrokers and a bottle shop.

The front doors of Club 220 were only ever used by tradies, locals told news.com.au, with customers arriving at the rear, where there is a small car park and separate doors for staff and their clientele.

Local business owners said heavily made-up women from the Kingsford brothel, which promises a "seductive, classy, sexy and exotic line up", often bought alcohol from the bottle shop and takeaway from the restaurants nearby, or had food delivered to the club.

Amanda Thach from next door's Kingswood Fish and Chook Takeaway said the women usually stayed at Club 220 overnight, leaving at about 6am.

She said men regularly turned up at the back door of her cafe at 12am or 1am looking for the brothel, which is open until 5am.

"Four guys knocked on my door at 4 or 5 this morning," she told news.com.au. "I said, 'This is the takeaway shop!'"

She said there had been one tall, beautiful blonde there recently, but the women at Club 220 were "mostly old and saggy".

Online, the brothel advertises "Cougars of Sydney - Hot escorts on the prowl for 'sexual satisfaction'. Can you help? Prrrr." Images of the club on Instagram show a large chandelier over reception, plush wallpaper, dark walls and drapes, a freestanding bath and round beds.

Punters on review website Parlour Page said the brothel - which charges from $150 for half an hour up to $250 for a spa - had mixed opinions on the club.

One said it was "expensive for the area it's in, its smack bang in junkieville the girls are old ladies and not that crash hot [sic]."

Another said he had been "talked into a double" with two "outrageous" women, one "an amazing looking girl and very flirtatious" while the other "might put a few off at first with looks but don't read a book by it's cover."

In January 2016, a post on the thread from "The New Lady" announced there was "a whole new team" at the club and "no more inconsistent hours or unreliable staff."

She said the club now had "some of the best escorts in Sydney" and urged punters to ask about "Daytime Specials and Discount packages for two or more ladies."

Mark, an army veteran on a disability pension who lives locally, told news.com.au a petrol bomb had been thrown through the window of a bakery next door a couple of years ago, which "gutted" the place.

"It's Kingswood," he said. "Half the people here are on drugs, and some of them are even legal."

Nine News yesterday sensationally reported that accused drug mule Sainsbury worked at Club 220 in the months leading up to her trip to her ill-fated trip to Colombia, when she was caught with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine at Bogota's El Dorado airport.

A woman who claimed she was a former colleague of Sainsbury's told Nine she worked under the name "Claudia", with an online profile showing her in lingerie describing her as "19 years old, classy, fun and ready to please".

The 22-year-old reportedly worked there on a "fly-in fly-out" basis, staying for just a few days or a week at a time.

Two alleged co-workers said she had lied and told them her mother had died, and they had donated money to help.

As the personal trainer waits in El Buen Pastor women's prison to learn her fate, increasingly bizarre stories about her past are emerging.

Sainsbury's fiance Scott Broadbridge told Seven's Sunday Night he believed she was "set up as a drug mule without her knowledge" and claimed she was in Colombia working for an international cleaning company that once belonged to her uncle.

But her uncle Neil Sainsbury told the program he had never owned a business.

Sainsbury initially denied she knew there were drugs in her suitcase, saying she thought she had been given packages containing headphones, which she planned to give to her bridal party.

But in court documents tendered to a Sydney court in an effort to stop Seven broadcasting the Broadbridge interview, Sainsbury now claims she was threatened by a mysterious international drugs syndicate and forced to act as a cocaine mule.

The syndicate supposedly "threatened her life and the life of her family if she did not comply with their demands" and Sainsbury has applied to the Colombian authorities and the Australian Federal Police to be "placed into a witness protection program".

Broadbridge arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday night local time after leaving Colombia.

Nine's 60 Minutes claimed he was a person of interest to prosecutors in their investigation of Sainsbury's case.

Her mother Lisa Evans and sister Khala have also been visiting her in the Bogota prison.

The pair initially set up a fundraising website for Sainsbury, saying she had been travelling overseas for her personal training business and was unwittingly used as a drug mule.

"She's 100 per cent innocent," her mother told Nine News. "I believe that and I always will."

News.com.au contacted Club 220 but staff declined to comment.

- news.com.au