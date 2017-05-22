Dozens injured after blast rips through Bangkok hospital

Police in Thailand say 24 people have been injured in a bomb blast at a hospital in Bangkok.

The explosion occurred at the Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok and was caused by a bomb, according to local media.

Twenty-four people were "slightly injured" following the explosion, which occurred on the third anniversary of a military coup.

Three are still receiving treatment - mostly for injuries from broken glass, reports said.

Those injured were elderly, and were hurt when the incident occurred at a reception room for retired military officials.

"It was a bomb. We found the pieces that were used to make the bomb," Kamthorn Aucharoen, commander of the police's explosive ordnance team, told Reuters.

"Right now, authorities are checking out closed circuit cameras." Government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd said 24 people had been wounded.

Local broadcaster Thai PBS said all of them were taken to the emergency room for treatment, it added.

