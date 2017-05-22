Drunk five-year-old hospitalised - forced to drink mouthwash because he was thirsty

By Hannah Parry

A five-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he became so thirsty he was forced to drink mouthwash - in a horrific case of child abuse.

Tyriese Howard, 25, and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Breya Allen, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, were arrested after Howard's young son was found with a .2 blood alcohol level after drinking mouthwash.

The child also told investigators how he would get so thirsty he would even drink toilet water.

Doctors told police that they found scars all over the little boy which showed he'd been abused his entire life, Kob4 reports.

The five-year-old, and his two siblings, a six-year-old girl and three-year-old boy, told the authorities that their father Howard, and Allen - who they called "mum" would attack them with coat hangers, spatulas, shoes and multiple other objects. They would even get choked or punched in the face during the "whoopins".

They were too scared to report the abuse as they said their parents would tell them "snitches get switches."

The Children, Youth and Families Department confirmed that the boy and one of his siblings are now staying with a foster family, but wouldn't say if this was the first time the department had been made aware of reports of abuse by the family.

Albuquerque police confirmed they have been called out to the apartment seven times over the past three years for reports of disturbances, noise and a custody dispute. It is not clear whether any of these calls were to investigate allegations of abuse.

Neighbours say they had witnessed the aggressive manor in which Howard and Allen treated the kids.

"Whenever the mum would get upset, she would grab the kids from one arm, and like, drag them," one neighbour said.

The couple appeared in court on Friday to face allegations of child abuse involving at least two of Howard's three children. The judge set a bond of $50,000 cash or surety each.

