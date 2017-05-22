Pope: I was no good at football so I played goalie

Pope Francis has told children at an Italian sports centre he didn't play football very well as a youth and was stuck with the nickname "stiff leg".

An 11-year-old boy asked Francis during a parish visit in the Rome suburb of Acilia today if he had played soccer as a child.

Francis, a keen football fan in his native Argentina, said since he wasn't "bravo" he usually ended up playing goalie.

The Pope said: "When I was your age, I played soccer, but I wasn't 'bravo' at playing soccer, and where I come from, they call you 'pata dura,' 'stiff leg.'"

He added: "I was a 'pata dura' and that's why I usually was the goalie, so I wouldn't have to move around."

- AP