Two boys orphaned after losing both parents to cancer months apart

Two young boys have been left orphaned after losing both their parents to cancer within just 10 weeks.

The boys' mother Julia Watts, 47, passed away from breast cancer on March 10 before tragedy stuck again when their 45-year-old father Jason Watts lost his battle to lymphoma on May 15.

The deaths have devastated the family with their sons, 10-year-old Dylan and 13-year-old Connor now living in the same bedroom at their grandparents' home.

Their uncle, Jason's brother Shannon, told Daily Mail Australia they were a very caring and loving family unit.

Mr Watts said his brother and Julia's love and dedication to each other was something that would live on in their boys.

"They taught their children to love one another and look out for each other in life," he said.

"Family was everything to them.

"They both only ever looked at beating this nasty horrible disease and not once did I hear them say the word death.

"Right down to the last 12 hours of Jason's life, he was telling us that he will be going home in a few days and the cancer wasn't going to beat him."

The pair, who both have strong family backgrounds in the police and defence forces, met through mutual friends in 2001 and tied the knot on December 23 a year later.

However in 2008, Julia was diagnosed with breast cancer before Jason was soon diagnosed with B cell lymphoma.

The pair undertook treatment while their children were in school to avoid putting stress on the boys.

Both parents hoped the cancers would be cured, but they came back twice before they succumbed to the disease.

The pair will be buried in the same grave while a fundraiser and support network will be set up to take care of Connor and Dylan.

Music sensation Mariah Carey has jumped on board after sharing the link to the fundraiser on her social media page.

Watts told the Daily Mail Australia the boys have been exceptional despite the tragedy.

"They are model children with all the traits and personas that every child has."

