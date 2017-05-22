Nine makes explosive allegation that Cassie Sainsbury worked as a prostitute

By Holly Byrnes, Danielle Le Messurier News Corp Australia Network

Cassie Sainsbury's lurid past has been revealed, with claims she was a sex worker in a western Sydney brothel.

The shocking developments in the accused drug mule's story come as lawyers for the 22-year-old failed to block broadcast of a TV interview with her fiancee Scott Broadbridge.

Nine News reported the Adelaide woman - arrested on April 13 at Bogota's El Dorado airport with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine in her luggage - previously worked at Club 220 Gentleman's Club in Penrith, in the months leading up to her trip to Colombia.

Nine claims it has been investigating the allegations for the past two weeks and had spoken to a number of sources.

A woman who claimed she was a former colleague of Sainsbury's told Nine she worked by the name "Claudia".

She said Sainsbury's profile described her as "19 years old, classy, fun and ready to please".

When shown a picture of an unidentified woman wearing revealing lingerie, the source said: "That one there is Cassandra, 100 per cent. I know that outfit. I remember when she showed us, when she bought it. I have seen that photo."

The woman told Nine that Sainsbury had been operating as a FIFO (fly in, fly out) worker commuting from Adelaide to work at the Sydney brothel.

"She would fly in and stay for a week or sometimes just for two, or three or four days," the source told Nine.

Nine claimed Sainsbury disappeared unexpectedly from the establishment's roster at the end of last year.

The woman also told Nine that Sainsbury had a history of lying.

"I think she is manipulative. I think she is a compulsive liar," she told Nine's Tom Steinfort.

"Don't be fooled by the tears and the blonde hair and the big boobs. She's not this small town girl from Adelaide, Cassandra is not the naive, sweet little blonde girl that everybody thinks she is."

CASSIE 'LIED ABOUT HER MUM BEING DEAD'

According to the woman, Sainsbury told her alleged colleagues at the brothel that her mother had passed away from MS.

"So when it came out in the news, I thought, wow ... that was a complete lie. Her mum is alive and well."

It's unclear whether Broadbridge knew of her alleged infidelities, however a co-worker allegedly told Nine he knew what she was accused of doing.

The sex worker claims follow a tumultuous day for Sainsbury, whose legal team failed in a bid to stop Seven's Sunday Night from broadcasting segments of its interview with Broadbrige.

In court documents relating to the injunction application, it was revealed Sainsbury claimed she was threatened by a mystery international drugs syndicate and forced to act as a cocaine mule.

Seven News confirmed Broadbridge was now preparing to leave Colombia after 60 Minutes claimed he was a person of interest to prosecutors in their investigation of Sainsbury's case.

'SHE'S 100 PER CENT INNOCENT'

Cassie's mother Lisa has denied suggestions of having a "mother's blind faith", arguing her daughter is innocent.

"It goes against everything she stands for," she told Nine's Liam Bartlett.

"She's 100 per cent innocent. I believe that and I always will."

When asked how her daughter was after a prison visit, Lisa Sainsbury said: "Very good. Beautiful."

