Utah GOP says goodbye to Chaffetz, with some disappointment

SANDY, Utah (AP) " As Utah Republicans met for their annual state convention Saturday, delegates broke from routine debates about party platforms to give Rep. Jason Chaffetz a warm send-off.

Some said they were disappointed about his abrupt announcement this week that he's stepping down from Congress, leaving his key role investigating the White House.

Chaffetz announced Thursday that he was resigning June 30, just as his committee was poised to investigate President Donald Trump's firing of the FBI director.

Chaffetz appeared briefly at the event Saturday, giving an emotional goodbye speech after party leaders played a video tribute that included clips of the congressman giving interviews and issuing subpoenas.