2:02am Mon 22 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Letters show Hernandez asked to move, share cell in prison

BOSTON (AP) " Five letters authenticated by state officials show Aaron Hernandez asked prison officials to share a cell with inmates he described as close friends.

In a June 2015 letter, Hernandez asks to be moved to another part of prison where he says he has no enemies and to "celly up" with another inmate.

Hernandez wrote in a similar letter that he and an inmate "are very close and have been since the streets." He says the inmate is "like a real brother."

The inmates' names are redacted in the letters.

The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell on April 19, just days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying. He was still serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 22 May 2017 02:46:14 Processing Time: 52ms