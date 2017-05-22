1:17am Mon 22 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Trump nominates Callista Gingrich as envoy to the Vatican

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump says he will nominate the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as his ambassador to the Vatican.

Callista Gingrich has been the president and CEO of Gingrich Productions, a multimedia production and consulting company in Arlington, Virginia, since 2007.

She previously worked as a congressional aide in the House of Representatives and is president of The Gingrich Foundation, a charity organization.

She is Newt Gingrich's third wife and he converted to Catholicism to marry her.

Ambassadors require Senate confirmation before assuming the role.

The announcement comes days before Trump arrives at the Vatican to meet Pope Francis.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 22 May 2017 01:20:59 Processing Time: 10ms