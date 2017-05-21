Iraq's special forces declare their Mosul mission complete

BAGHDAD (AP) " Iraq's special forces say they have retaken the last Mosul districts from the Islamic State group within their area of operation after the push to retake the city's western half was officially launched in February.

Sabah al-Numan, the spokesman for the special forces, says the troops finished their mission Saturday. IS still controls some eight square kilometers of western Mosul, including the dense Old City where some of the toughest battles are expected to play out.

Al-Numan said his forces are ready "to support any other forces if we are ordered to by the Prime Minister."

The fight to retake Mosul began in October after months of buildup. IS overran the city and nearly a third of Iraqi territory in the summer of 2014.