12:39am Mon 22 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Make-A-Wish sends 11-year-old to Cuba to visit grandparents

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) " Make-A-Wish New Jersey has surprised an 11-year-old lymphoma patient with a trip to Cuba.

NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2rAevh7 ) reports Tyler Machado thought he was heading to the doctor's office Friday morning. But he instead was greeted with a red carpet leading to a stretch limousine.

Tyler is the first child from the United States to go to Cuba through Make-A-Wish since the travel ban was lifted under the Obama administration.

Tyler's mother says her son is a "family person" who has always wanted to go to Cuba to meet his grandparents. Her son said he was happy before heading out on his six-day trip.

The communications director for Make-A-Wish says the foundation is working on trips to Cuba for other children throughout the U.S.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 22 May 2017 01:32:58 Processing Time: 87ms