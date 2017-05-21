South Korea: North Korea has launched another ballistic missile

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea's military says, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

The missile was fired from an area near Pukchang, in South Phyongan Province, on Sunday and flew eastward about 500 kilometres, said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It didn't immediately provide more details.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a National Security Council meeting at the presidential Blue House to discuss the missile launch, Moon's office said.

The launch comes a week after North Korea successfully tested a new midrange missile that Pyongyang said could carry a heavy nuclear warhead.

Experts said that rocket flew higher and for a longer time than any other missile previously tested by North Korea, and that it could one day reach targets as far away as Hawaii and Alaska.

BREAKING: North Korea fires off one unspecified missile, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports — The Japan Times (@japantimes) May 21, 2017

North Korea has defied all calls to rein in its nuclear and missile programs, even from China, its lone major ally, calling them legitimate self-defence.

It has been working to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of striking the US mainland.

Continued below.

Related Content Sideswipe: May 8: Sacrifice needed for this job Your Views: Readers' letters Community involvement needed to fight methamphetamine

"Today the US mainland and the Pacific operational theatre are within the strike range of the DPRK and the DPRK has all kinds of powerful means for annihilating retaliatory strike," North Korea's state KCNA news agency said in a commentary tonight.

It is the latest in a string of launches by Kim Jong-Un as the nation steps up its aggression on the Korean peninsula.

The dictator's defence ministry fired a missile named Hwasong-12 last Sunday night which soared 489 miles (787 km) reaching a height of 1,312 miles (2,111 km).

The test 'represents a level of performance never before seen from a North Korean missile', John Schilling, an aerospace expert, said in an analysis on the US-based 38 North website.

"It appears to have not only demonstrated an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that might enable them to reliably strike the US base at Guam, but more importantly, may represent a substantial advance to developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)."

Last week's missile was deliberately fired at the highest angle to avoid affecting neighbouring countries' security, but had it been launched at a standard trajectory, it would have reached at least 2,500 miles (4,000km) - almost half the 5,500 miles (8,851 km) required to reach the US mainland.

Today's launch was North Korea's 10th this year, after dozens in 2016, as it accelerates efforts to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States - something President Donald Trump has vowed 'won't happen'.

South Korea's defence minister said on Tuesday that the launch shows Kim's missile programme is progressing faster than expected.

The details of Sunday's launch reported by KCNA were largely consistent with South Korean and Japanese assessments in that it flew further and higher than an intermediate-range missile (IRBM) tested in February from the same region, northwest of Pyongyang.

KCNA said the test launch verified the homing feature of the warhead that allowed it to survive 'under the worst re-entry situation' and accurately detonate.

The claim, if true, could mark an advancement in the North's ICBM program exceeding most expectations, said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at Kyungnam University's Institute of Far Eastern Studies in Seoul.

The reclusive North, which has defied all calls to rein in its weapons programmes, even from its lone major ally, China, has been working on a missile, mounted with a nuclear warhead, capable of striking the US mainland.

US President Donald Trump's administration has called for an immediate halt to Pyongyang's provocations and has warned that the "era of strategic patience" with North Korea is over.

US Disarmament Ambassador Robert Wood said on Tuesday China's leverage was key and that it could do more.

South Korean Defence Minister Han Min-koo told parliament Sunday's test-launch was "successful in flight".

Asked if North Korea's missile programme was developing faster than the South had expected, he said: "Yes."

How far would missile have to travel from Pyongyang to reach the rest of the world?

• US Naval Base in Guam: 2,114 miles (3,402 km)

• Hawaii: 4,727 miles (7,670 km)

• London (over mainland Europe): 5,379 miles (8,657 km)

• San Francisco: 5,588 miles (8,993 km)

• Los Angeles: 5,935 miles (9,551 km)

• Washington, DC: 6,857 miles (11,035 km)

- AP with Daily Mail